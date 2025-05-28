Charlie Jones News: Active at OTAs

Jones (groin) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Meyer of the Bengals' official site reports.

Jones missed Cincinnati's last regular-season game of the 2024 campaign due to a groin issue, but he seems to be back to full strength with offseason workouts underway. He was involved more as a returner last season than on offense, something that doesn't figure to change much in 2025 as long as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remain available.