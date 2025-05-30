Curtis Samuel News: Ready to bounce back?

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday he has a "better understanding" of how Samuel "can help us and the role that he may play for us" entering Year 2 with the team, Ralph Ventre of SI.com reports.

Samuel disappointed compared to high expectations after signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Buffalo last March, finishing the 2024 campaign with just 31 catches for 253 yards and one score (on 46 targets), plus five rushes for 14 yards. McDermott attributed Samuel's struggles to both "being new to the system last year" and having "battled some injuries." Samuel endured turf toe in training camp and the early portion of the regular season, missed Week 8 with a shoulder injury, and then was sidelined Weeks 16 and 17 with a ribs issue. As McDermott notes, though, the 28-year-old "got into a little bit of a rhythm late in the year," putting up a 6-81-2 receiving line across three playoff appearances. Khalil Shakir's firm grip on slot reps clouds Samuel's path to consistent involvement on offense, but health alone could be enough for him to improve on his 2024 showing.