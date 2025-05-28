Daniel Scott News: Returns to practice
Scott (Achilles) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The 2023 fifth-round pick from California has yet to appear in an NFL game after sustaining ACL and Achilles tears in consecutive offseasons. However, he now appears to be past his Achilles injury, having returned to the field Wednesday. Scott is expected to compete for a depth role in the Colts' secondary throughout the summer.
