Daniel Scott headshot

Daniel Scott News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Scott (Achilles) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 fifth-round pick from California has yet to appear in an NFL game after sustaining ACL and Achilles tears in consecutive offseasons. However, he now appears to be past his Achilles injury, having returned to the field Wednesday. Scott is expected to compete for a depth role in the Colts' secondary throughout the summer.

Daniel Scott
Indianapolis Colts
