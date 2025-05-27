Darnell Mooney News: Full go at team OTAs
Mooney (shoulder) was an active participant at Day 1 of the Falcons' OTAs on Tuesday, Terrin Waack of Atlanta's official team website reports.
Mooney is coming off of a 2024 campaign with Atlanta in which he caught 64 of 106 targets for 992 yards and five touchdowns over 16 contests. The wide receiver missed the team's regular-season finale versus the Panthers with a shoulder injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy ahead of 2025. Mooney will likely operate as the Falcons' No. 2 option at wide receiver alongside Drake London this season as Michael Penix officially takes the reigns at quarterback.
