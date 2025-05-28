David Andrews News: Announcing retirement soon

The Patriots announced Wednesday that Andrews (shoulder) will announce his retirement from the NFL on Jun. 1, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews was dropped by New England with a failed physical designation in early March, but it now appears the veteran center has decided to call it a career. He played all nine years of his career for the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls and starting 121 of the124 regular-season games he appeared in. With Andrews out in New England, Garrett Bradbury is expected to serve as the team's starting center in 2025.