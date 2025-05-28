DJ Turner News: Getting first-team reps

Turner (collarbone) was part of Cincinnati's projected first-team lineup during OTAs on Tuesday, WKRC Sports reports.

Turner spent the last six games of the 2024 season on the sidelines healing from a broken collarbone, but he's now back on the field for offseason workouts. More promising yet for Turner is that he's drilling as a starter at corner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. His primary competition for a starting job in 2025 will come from Dax Hill, Josh Newton and Jalen Davis.