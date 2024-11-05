Fantasy Football
Evan McPherson News: Delivers 11 points vs. Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Sunday was the third time this season that McPherson has contributed at least 10 points for the Bengals. Through the first nine games of the regular season, McPherson has connected on 13 of 17 field-goal attempts and has gone 25-for-26 on extra-point attempts.

