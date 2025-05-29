Evan McPherson News: Returns to full health

McPherson has recovered from a torn abductor muscle sustained in 2024, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

McPherson has been participating in Cincinnati's voluntary OTAs, indicating he's fully recovered from the abdomen injury that forced him to miss the team's final five games last season. The Florida product had the worst season of his NFL career in 2024, converting on just 16 of 22 field-goal attempts. Over the past two seasons, he's made only 52.6 percent of his field-goal tries (10 of 19) from 50 or more yards. However, he's missed just one of his last 78 extra-point attempts and appears poised for a bounce-back season in 2025.