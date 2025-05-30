Evan Neal News: Participating in OTAs

Neal (ribs/hip) took part in the Giants' OTAs on Friday, John Schmeelk of the team's official site reports.

Neal missed New York's final game last season due to injuries to his ribs and hip, but he appears to be back to full health. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Neal is playing left guard during OTAs as he makes the switch from right tackle, and the 2022 first-round draft pick will attempt to win a starting role at his new position.