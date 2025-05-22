Jake Haener Injury: Injures oblique at practice

Haener sustained an oblique strain at practice Wednesday that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks, but leave him ready for the start of training camp late July, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2023 fourth-round pick who suited up for eight games last season, Haener boasts the longest tenure in the NFL of the Saints' quarterback room. His participation in the team's three-way contest for the Week 1 starting job could be on pause until training camp, leaving increased reps up for grabs for rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler throughout OTAs. Hunter Dekkers, an undrafted free agent who started for Iowa State in 2022 before playing in junior college in 2024, could also push for some opportunities at OTAs with Haener unavailable.