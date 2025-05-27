Fantasy Football
Jalen Reagor headshot

Jalen Reagor News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Reagor (finger) has been an active participant at the Chargers' OTAs, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor was re-signed by Los Angeles in the offseason after spending the majority of the 2024 campaign with the team. The wide receiver ended the season on injured reserve with a finger injury, which sidelined him for the final four regular-season contests and the team's only playoff game. Reagor now appears to be fully healthy and he'll look to carve out a role for himself on offense while likely operating as a return-specialist with the Chargers in 2025.

Jalen Reagor
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
