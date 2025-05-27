Jalen Reagor News: Participating in OTAs

Reagor (finger) has been an active participant at the Chargers' OTAs, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor was re-signed by Los Angeles in the offseason after spending the majority of the 2024 campaign with the team. The wide receiver ended the season on injured reserve with a finger injury, which sidelined him for the final four regular-season contests and the team's only playoff game. Reagor now appears to be fully healthy and he'll look to carve out a role for himself on offense while likely operating as a return-specialist with the Chargers in 2025.