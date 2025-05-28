Jaylen Waddle News: Standing out at OTAs

Waddle was Miami's most impressive player at OTAs on Wednesday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Waddle is coming off his worst season as a pro, having failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career with just a 58-744-2 receiving line (83 targets) across 15 regular-season games in 2024. As he works to bounce back entering his age-27 campaign, it's encouraging to see Waddle impressing early at practice with Tyreek Hill (wrist) sitting out most receiving drills. David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Waddle put his speed on display Wednesday and torched Miami's defensive backs multiple times, though it's worth noting that Jalen Ramsey has not been present for voluntary practices. Waddle has fallen down fantasy draft boards significantly following his disappointing 2024 showing, but he could be in solid position to rebound if the Dolphins' offensive line can do a better job of keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright, and if coach Mike McDaniel's offense is able to return to its norm of manufacturing explosive plays in the intermediate and deep areas of the field, rather than peppering De'Von Achane and Jonnu Smith with short targets.