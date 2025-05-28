Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylon Carlies headshot

Jaylon Carlies Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Carlies (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The second-year pro from Missouri underwent offseason shoulder surgery, so it's no surprise he was unable to practice Wednesday. Carlies appeared in 10 games during his rooking campaign, recording 36 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended over 231 defensive snaps. Once Carlies returns from injury, he's expected to serve as one of Indianapolis' top linebackers.

Jaylon Carlies
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now