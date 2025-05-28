Jaylon Carlies Injury: Undergoes surgery

Carlies (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The second-year pro from Missouri underwent offseason shoulder surgery, so it's no surprise he was unable to practice Wednesday. Carlies appeared in 10 games during his rooking campaign, recording 36 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended over 231 defensive snaps. Once Carlies returns from injury, he's expected to serve as one of Indianapolis' top linebackers.