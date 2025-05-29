Jeremiah Martin Injury: Waived by Green Bay
Martin (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Packers on Wednesday.
The undrafted defensive end from Washington appears to have picked up an injury and will be placed on the Packers' injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Throughout his final 13 collegiate games, Martin recorded 41 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.
Jeremiah Martin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now