Jeremiah Martin

Jeremiah Martin Injury: Waived by Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Martin (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Packers on Wednesday.

The undrafted defensive end from Washington appears to have picked up an injury and will be placed on the Packers' injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Throughout his final 13 collegiate games, Martin recorded 41 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Jeremiah Martin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
