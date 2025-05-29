Ji'Ayir Brown Injury: Dealing with ankle issue
Brown will be out until training camp after undergoing a procedure on his ankle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's a bit of a hiccup for the safety who enjoyed a strong sophomore campaign in 2024, recording 77 tackles (48 solo), including three for a loss, and six pass breakups, including an interception. As long as Brown really does return for training camp, though, he should be in line to start again in 2025.
