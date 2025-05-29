Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Simmons headshot

Josh Simmons Injury: Recovery going well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 11:50am

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that Simmons (knee) is "further ahead than [he] thought" in his recovery process, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Reid added that Simmons has done well in all the individual work the Chiefs assigned him, noting that he's hopeful for the rookie tackle will be able to practice with the team in the near future. Once the 2025 first-round pick is fully healthy, he's expected to compete for Kansas City's starting left tackle position throughout the summer.

Josh Simmons
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now