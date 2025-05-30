Fantasy Football
JuJu Brents

JuJu Brents News: Back on field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 12:10am

Brents (groin) participated in Wednesday's organized team activities, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Brents sustained a groin injury during Indianapolis' 2024 season finale, but his participation in Wednesday's OTAs suggests he's moved past the issue. The third-year corner from Kansas State has struggled to stay healthy in the NFL, appearing in just 11 regular-season games throughout his career. In that span, Brents has tallied 57 total tackles, six passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble. Now fully healthy, he's expected to serve as one of Indianapolis' top reserve cornerbacks in 2025.

JuJu Brents
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
