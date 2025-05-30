Kendre Miller News: Healthy entering Year 3

Miller (concussion) participated in voluntary OTAs on Thursday, while starter Alvin Kamara (groin) was not in attendance, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Miller missed New Orleans' regular-season finale due to a concussion in 2024, after a pair of hamstring injuries had forced him to miss all but two of the team's first 12 games, but he's now fully healthy. A young player who will turn just 23 in June, Miller still has an opportunity to secure the No. 2 role behind Kamara, a three-down workhorse who is entering his age 30-season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie sixth-rounder Devin Neal represent Miller's top competition for backup reps. Head coach Kellen Moore said he views this offseason as "a blank slate" for Miller, per John Sigler of USA Today, but the reality is that the 2023 third-round pick is likely running out of chances to prove he can stay healthy. Injuries have limited Miller to just 14 appearances (out of 34 possible games) since entering the league, with just 80 carries for 304 yards (3.8 YPC) and two scores in that span.