Kyle Pitts Injury: Nursing foot injury

Pitts (foot) is present for OTAs on Wednesday but is not participating in on-field activities due to an injury, Kyle Crabbs of AtoZ Sports reports.

Pitts' absence from the start of OTAs on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday's session, was speculated to be contract-related, but the 24-year-old tight end is simply dealing with a foot issue preventing him from taking part in on-field drills. The Falcons exercised the $10.88 million fifth-year option on Pitts' rookie contract last April, so he enters the 2025 season staring down a contract year. The Florida product has largely disappointed since racking up 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, having battled injuries in 2022 then tallied receiving lines of just 53-667-3 in 2023 and 47-602-4 in 2024, though he has now suited up for all 17 games in back-to-back seasons. In three games with Michael Penix under center last year Pitts combined for just seven catches for 66 yards and one touchdown, so it seems crucial that he returns to full health sooner than later and can begin establishing a rapport with the second-year quarterback.