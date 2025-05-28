Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan Wilson headshot

Logan Wilson News: Getting in work at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 9:44pm

Wilson (knee) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Meyer of the Bengals' official site reports.

Wilson finished the 2024 season on Cincinnati's injured reserve list after getting surgery on his knee in December, missing all of the last six games of the year. He now looks to be back in playing shape for the start of offseason workouts. Wilson will be going after a fifth straight year with 100-plus tackles in 2025.

Logan Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now