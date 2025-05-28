Logan Wilson News: Getting in work at OTAs
Wilson (knee) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Meyer of the Bengals' official site reports.
Wilson finished the 2024 season on Cincinnati's injured reserve list after getting surgery on his knee in December, missing all of the last six games of the year. He now looks to be back in playing shape for the start of offseason workouts. Wilson will be going after a fifth straight year with 100-plus tackles in 2025.
