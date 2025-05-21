Luther Burden Injury: Out with soft-tissue injury

Burden (undisclosed) is not participating in Wednesday's offseason practice due to a soft-tissue injury, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The exact nature of Burden's injury has yet to be disclosed, but Kaitlin Sharkey of WGNTV reports that there is currently no timetable for the rookie second-round pick's return. It's less than ideal for Burden to be missing early install reps, but he has roughly two weeks to recover before the start of mandatory minicamp June 3, not to mention training camp in late July. When healthy, Burden is expected to push for a starting role alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Head coach Ben Johnson called Burden's injury "a little soft tissue deal," per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, an indication that the Missouri product isn't managing an overly serious issue.