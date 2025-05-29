Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malcolm Koonce headshot

Malcolm Koonce News: Back on the field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Koonce (knee) was spotted participating in Thursday's practice, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Koonce sustained an ACL injury prior to the beginning of Las Vegas' 2024 season, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. During the 26-year-old's last full season (2023), he tallied 43 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles over 482 defensive snaps. Now fully healthy and playing on a one-year prove-it deal, Koonce is expected to be one of the Raiders' most effective edge rushers in 2025.

Malcolm Koonce
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now