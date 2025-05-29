Malcolm Koonce News: Back on the field

Koonce (knee) was spotted participating in Thursday's practice, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Koonce sustained an ACL injury prior to the beginning of Las Vegas' 2024 season, but he now appears to have moved past the issue. During the 26-year-old's last full season (2023), he tallied 43 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles over 482 defensive snaps. Now fully healthy and playing on a one-year prove-it deal, Koonce is expected to be one of the Raiders' most effective edge rushers in 2025.