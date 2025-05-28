Malik Nabers Injury: Nursing toe issue at OTAs

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Nabers (toe) did not participate in OTAs on Wednesday due to an injury that dates back to college, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Daboll specified that Nabers did not have any sort of offseason procedure and simply needs rest due to a toe issue he dealt with both in college and his rookie season, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. The team will take it slow with the 2024 first-rounder, prioritizing his readiness for training camp. After compiling a 109-1,204-7 receiving line on a whopping 170 targets across his 15-game rookie season, Nabers elite potential makes him a lock to be one of the first wideouts selected off the board in 2025 fantasy drafts. The fact that any or all of current starting favorite Russell Wilson, rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart and veteran backup Jameis Winston could all see time under center for New York this season throws something of a wrench into the mix, but even a quarterback carrousel would represent an upgrade over Nabers' situation last year.