Mike Caliendo News: Starting in 2025?

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Thursday that Caliendo is competing with Kingsley Suamataia for the team's top left guard spot ahead of 2025, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Caliendo appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2024, playing 313 total snaps (237 offensive and 76 on special teams) and making three starts. The third-year pro could have the upper hand in Kansas City's left-guard battle, as Suamataia is transitioning to guard after playing tackle throughout his collegiate career at BYU.