Odafe Oweh News: Adds muscle in offseason

Oweh told reporters Wednesday that he added 20-pounds of muscle this offseason, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The 2021 first-round also said the weight addition was an attempt to become more explosive. Oweh is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career, recording 39 total tackles, including 10.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games. With the added weight and increased explosiveness, he's expected to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks in 2025.