Romeo Doubs News: Putting in work at OTAs

Doubs (concussion) is participating in OTAs on Wednesday and was spotted getting in extra work with passing game coordinator Jason Vrabel during the special-teams period, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has gained full clearance to participate in OTAs after he sustained a concussion during Green Bay's wild-card round loss to the Eagles in January. Jayden Reed (shoulder) and newcomer Mecole Hardman (knee) are also practicing Wednesday. Rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams represent more notable additions to the Packer's wide receiver corps, which also returns Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson (ACL) in what looks like one of the league's most crowded units, though Watson's recovery could realistically sideline him until mid-season. Reed appears destined to dominate slot reps, and general manager Brian Gutekunst has talked him up as Green Bay's top wideout, while Golden's draft capital and playmaking ability give the team every incentive to find him a starting role. Doubs has proven himself as a jack-of-all-trades and capable starter, but he's now entering a contract year facing tough competition for targets and snaps.