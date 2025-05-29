Sam Brown News: Inks deal with Green Bay

Brown signed with the Packers on Thursday.

Brown went undrafted this past summer after spending time at West Virginia, Houston and Miami throughout his five-year collegiate career. During his final college season with Miami, the 22-year-old tallied 36 receptions for 509 yards and two touchdowns. Though Brown is likely a depth option for offseason activities, he could earn a spot on Green Bay's practice squad by impressing the staff this summer.