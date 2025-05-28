Sean Murphy-Bunting Injury: Missing season with knee injury

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Murphy-Bunting underwent surgery on his knee to address the injury that landed him on Arizona's NFI list, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It's still not fully clear what happened, but the update sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the unusual development for Murphy-Bunting. He'll now have to begin rehabbing from the procedure, and in the meantime, his absence will force Arizona to lean more heavily on 2025 second-rounder Will Johnson and 2024 second-rounder Max Melton.