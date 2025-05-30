Fantasy Football
Spencer Burford headshot

Spencer Burford News: Returns to gridiron

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2025 at 12:10am

Burford (calf) participated in Thursday's organized team activities, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Burford sustained a calf injury during San Francisco's Week 16 loss to the Dolphins and missed the team's final two games. However, he was spotted participating in Thursday's OTAs, indicating he's since moved past the issue. The fourth-year pro from UTSA is expected to serve as one of the 49ers' top reserve offensive linemen now that he's returned from injury.

Spencer Burford
San Francisco 49ers
