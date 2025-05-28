T.J. Edwards Injury: Sidelined with injury

Edwards (lower body) is currently dealing with a soft tissue injury, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Edwards just signed an extension with the team last month after racking up 129 tackles (79 solo), with 4.0 sacks, and an interception in 17 games during the 2024 campaign but is now dealing with an injury. He has yet to miss a game since signing with the Bears in 2023 and will once again serve as the team's starting middle linebacker should he be healthy for their Week 1 matchup versus the Vikings in September.