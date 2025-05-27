Tommy Tremble Injury: Expected back for training camp

Coach Dave Canales revealed Tuesday that Tremble underwent a successful procedure on his back last week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

While the report didn't detail the back issue addressed by the tight end's recent surgery, Canales indicated that Tremble is expected to be ready for training camp. Once the 2021 third-rounder returns to the field, he'll reclaim his role in a TE corps that returns Ja'Tavion Sanders and now includes 2025 fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans. In 12 contests last season, Tremble recorded 23 catches (on 32 targets) for 234 yards and two touchdowns, while Sanders put up a 33/342/1 receiving line in 16 games.