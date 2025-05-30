Tre Brown News: Participating in OTAs

Brown (knee) participated in Thursday's organized team activities, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Brown sustained a knee injury in Seattle's Week 18 win over the Rams, but he now appears to be past the issue. The 27-year-old inked a deal with San Francisco in mid-March after spending the first four years of his career with the Seahawks. Last season, Brown appeared in 13 regular-season games and tallied 26 total tackles and one pass defended across 282 defensive snaps. Now with the 49ers, he's expected to play a depth role in the secondary in 2025.