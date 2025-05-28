Fantasy Football
Tyler McLellan headshot

Tyler McLellan News: Returns to the field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

McLellan (undisclosed) was spotted participating at Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

McLellan missed all of Los Angeles' 2024 campaign after being placed on injured reserve in late August with an undisclosed injury, but he now appears to have moved past issue. The Campbell product was spotted taking reps as the Chargers' second-team right tackle during voluntary OTAs, so he's expected to compete for a depth role on the offensive line throughout the summer.

Tyler McLellan
Los Angeles Chargers
