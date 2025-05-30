Tyler Nubin News: Healthy off ankle surgery

Nubin (ankle) has been participating in Giants' OTAs this week, John Schmeelk of the team's official website reports.

Nubin suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 14 last season and needed surgery. Nubin started all 13 games in which he appeared in as a 2024 rookie, finishing with 98 tackles (57 solo), one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He should again start at safety alongside newcomer Jevon Holland.