Xavier Legette News: Impressing at camp

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Tuesday that Legette (foot) has looked "big and fast" this offseason, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

The 2024 first-round pick from South Carolina underwent offseason foot surgery, but he now appears to have fully recovered. Legette showed flashes of brilliance throughout his rookie campaign, recording 44 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games. However, he struggled to be a consistent receiving threat, dropping eight passes. With the addition of 2025 first-round wideout Tetairoa McMillan, Legette is expected to have more opportunities to showcase his big-play ability on a more consistent basis.