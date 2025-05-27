Zach Cunningham News: Going to Motor City
Detroit signed Cunningham on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cunningham has appeared in the regular season for four different NFL teams, and most recently, he suited up for seven games with Denver in 2024. For the first time in his career though, he was used more frequently on special teams than on defense. He'll probably only play a depth role for the Lions in 2025.
