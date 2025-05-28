Zay Flowers News: Practicing at OTAs

Flowers (knee) is participating in on-field drills at OTAs on Wednesday.

Flowers missed both of Baltimore's playoff games due to a right knee sprain sustained during the team's regular-season finale against Cleveland, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue and now appears back to full health. He'll work to take another step forward as the leader of the Ravens' wide receiver corps entering Year 3, after having tallied a 74-1,059-4 receiving line (116 targets) across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024. Baltimore remains a run-heavy offense featuring QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, leaving a smaller share of targets to be distributed between the 2023 first-round pick, Rashod Bateman and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, but Flowers' ability to create separation downfield and 4.42 speed makes it possible for him to produce efficiently even without heavy volume.