Kempe scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Kempe got the puck from Erik Karlsson, who had rushed the puck up the ice before sliding it through to Canadian players to break the Kings' forward loose. Kempe ripped it from between the circles past Jordan Binnington to make it 3-2 just 1:54 into the third period.