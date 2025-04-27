NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We have four intriguing Game 4s on Sunday. No sweeps are on the table, and every home team is coming off a win. Will they all do it again and even up their series? Or will a road squad or two earn a third win and push the opposition to the brink of elimination? The first puck drops at 1 p.m. EDT. That's the nature of first-round playoff hockey, but hopefully that early start isn't an issue on a Sunday. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a few players who are day-to-day, but there are three goaltending questions to find out about. One isn't injury-related, yet also probably not relevant to DFS decisions. With all due respect, I don't want Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard in a DFS lineup and I'm not concerned about rostering Kings. However, Logan Thompson and Sam Montembeault left Game 3 of their series with injuries - both of the lower-body variety. Jakub Dobes is a rookie and not quite as good as Montembeault, though the drop from Thompson to Charlie Lindgren is more pronounced. So keep an eye out for the news on those injuries. I will say, anecdotally, watching that game that Thompson's injury definitely appeared worse in terms of the aftermath.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at NJD ($8,300): The netminding options don't feel great for Sunday, but Andersen has been strong all series long and plays behind the defense that led the NHL is shots on net allowed. While he faced 37 shots during Game 3, that one went into double OT. Through three outings against a banged-up Devils team that finished 20th in goals, Andersen has posted a 1.48 GAA and .943 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom, NJD vs. CAR ($7,100): Only one of these two goalies can come out with a win Sunday, but they are the two best options in my book. Even Connor Hellebuyck is coming off six goals against during his last start! Going back to the end of the regular season, Markstrom has played some strong hockey with a 2.30 GAA and .915 save percentage from his last eight appearances. While the Hurricanes were strong offensively, this is the playoffs and Jersey is at home. I'd take Markstrom over any goalie other than the one in the opposing net.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Adrian Kempe, LOS at EDM ($7,000): There's being in form, and there's where Kempe is currently at with nine points already this series and 24 from his last 12 matchups. He's also directed at least three shots on net in each of his last six. Edmonton's goaltending situation is such that Pickard giving up four goals on 28 shots qualified as an improvement, and I don't see this team suddenly getting stingy in net.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Capitals at Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois (C - $4,900), Tom Wilson (W - $5,500), Connor McMichael (W - $4,200)

Even if Montembeault is available and the 23-year-old rookie Dobes doesn't have to face down the Capitals, this matchup is still solid for the Caps as Montreal finished bottom-10 in GAA and shots allowed. And the Habs are the only playoff team to even finish in the bottom half of GAA. It appears Aliaksei Protas will return Sunday, though that would impact Anthony Beauvillier's spot on the top line and not this trio that makes up the second unit.

I was a little worried about Dubois in the postseason, and to be fair that has been somewhat true with only one point so far and all three of his shots coming in the opener. However, he racked up 66 over the regular season. Game 3 was the first time from five games Wilson didn't pick up an assist or multiple shots on net. His strength is goal scoring with 33 goals this season. McMichael did well heading into by tallying 26 goals alongside 177 shots, and he's continued that trend with three and eight so far during the playoffs.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LOS at EDM ($4,600): It's probably worth explicitly noting the Kings have scored 16 goals this series. Doughty is no longer a key part of the power play, but that owes to the Kings' successful move to a five-forward plan. And yet, the veteran defenseman is playing a lot of minutes (25:22 per game) and is producing with three points, seven shots, and four blocked shots.

Cam Fowler, STL vs. WPG ($4,000): You might think this is buying in too late on Fowler. He exploded for five points in Game 3, and he's not going to do that again. That's almost definitely true, though he's still clearly doing well. To that end, Fowler has notched an assist during each of the first two games with two from the Blues' final regular-season outing. This is not about one amazing performance, but rather a stretch that's seen him rack up 18 points across 13 matchups.

