Akira Schmid News: Makes relief appearance

Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Adin Hill in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Schmid played the third period, and the only goal the Wild scored in that frame was an empty-netter. The 24-year-old has handled the backup duties in the playoffs over Ilya Samsonov. Schmid earned that role with three good starts in April while Samsonov was hurt. At this time, it doesn't look like Schmid is pushing to take over the starting role, but the Golden Knights are down 2-1 in the series and can ill afford another poor outing from Hill.