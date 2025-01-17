NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, January 17

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, Jan. 17

The National Hockey League (NHL) has just two games on the slate, with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabes squaring off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes do battle at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network. We'll figure out a couple of parlay opportunities to try and build the bankroll for the weekend. Let's get started.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres

The Penguins (18-20-8) travel to meet the Sabres (17-22-5) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The Pens made big headlines this week by waiving Tristan Jarry. He cleared waivers, and he was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Thursday. He is 8-8-4 with a 3.31 GAA and .886 save percentage in 21 starts and one relief appearance.

With Jarry out of the picture, Alex Nedeljkovic (7-7-4, 3.40 GAA, .886 SV%) gets a crack at handling the No. 1 duties. Those numbers look rather similar to Jarry, right? Prospect Joel Blomqvist (3-5-0, 3.60 GAA, .904 SV%, 1 SO) was recalled from the AHL to replace Jarry on the big club roster.

Pittsburgh has dropped four in a row while going 1-5-3 in the past nine games. In the four-game skid, Pittsburgh has scored just six goals, or 1.5 goals per game (GPG), while allowing 19 goals, or 4.8 GPG. The Over is 2-0-1 in the past three games, and 5-1-1 in the past seven outings.

For the Sabres, they rebounded from an ugly 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken by surprising the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 as a moderate underdog (+153) as the total (6) pushed at most shops. The Sabres are a respectable 3-1-0 in the past four games, going for 3.5 GPG while allowing three or fewer points in four of the past five outings. The Over is 2-1-1 in the past four games, while going 9-3-2 in the past 14 outings, and 11-4-2 across the previous 17 contests.

In this series, the Sabres have won two of the past three games, while the Under has hit in four of the past five meetings. In Buffalo, the Sabres are 3-0-1 in the past four meetings with the Penguins, including a 3-2 win in the only meeting last season as a short 'dog (+110) Nov. 24 as the Under (6.5) cashed. In that win by the Sabres, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves, edging Nedeljkovic, who also made 31 saves. We are expected to get a similar goaltender matchup here.

Back the Sabres lightly, and let's actually go Over, based on the team trends for both sides lately.

Sabres ML (-130 at BetMGM)

Over 6.5 Goals (+100 at BetMGM)

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

The Golden Knights (29-12-3) and Hurricanes (26-16-3) square off at the Lenovo Center, previously PNC Arena, in Raleigh, N.C. This game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

Vegas is coming off a 5-3 setback in the first stop on a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators. VGK has dropped three of the past four games, while netting just eight goals, or 2.0 GPG, in the stretch. The Golden Knights have allowed 12 goals in the span, or 3.0 GPG, so it's no surprise that the Under is 5-1 in the past six games, and 7-2 across the previous nine outings.

For Carolina, it was stunned 4-2 in Buffalo on Wednesday, and it was tripped up 3-2 in OT against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday prior to that. If you bet the Canes straight up in both games to win $100, you would be -655. It's a cautionary tale on why you never bet giant favorites, especially in hockey, as you can wipe out a lot of betting wins in a hurry.

The Hurricanes have notched just six goals in the past three games, or 2.0 GPG while allowing just 2.7 GPG across the past 10 outings. The Under is 5-2-1 in the past eight contests for Carolina.

These teams met earlier in the season at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 11, as Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves on 32 shots in the 5-2 road win. The Canes chased Adin Hill, who is expected to start this road game. Akira Schmid finished up, making all 12 saves, but he is no longer up with the big club.

Eric Robinson opened the scoring 4:24 in the first period, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi making it 2-0 heading to the room. Jordan Staal scored an unassisted shorthanded goal early in the second, and Tyson Jost made it 4-0. Jack Eichel broke the shutout at 6:11 of the third period, while Jordan Martinook had an empty-net goal.

It got a little gross if you were an Under bettor, as Ivan Barbashev scored a power-play goal at 19:47 of the third period to flip what should have been an Under (6.5) result, to an ugly Over.

In this one, we'll play the Under. And, cautiously back the Hurricanes, although you should really go lightly.

Hurricanes ML (-150 at BetMGM)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+1007 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (-137) vs. Penguins

Over 6.5 (+100) - Sabres vs. Penguins

Under 5.5 (+108) - Hurricanes vs. VGK

Hurricanes ML (-154) vs. Golden Knights

2-Leg NHL Under Parlay (+316 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (+100) - Sabres vs. Penguins

Under 5.5 (+108) - Hurricanes vs. VGK

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+185 at FanDuel Sportsbook)