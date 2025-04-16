Fantasy Hockey
Akira Schmid headshot

Akira Schmid News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Schmid will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Schmid will get the nod in the regular-season finale, allowing Adin Hill a bit more rest before the playoffs. The 24-year-old Schmid is 1-0-1 with four goals allowed on 73 shots (.945 save percentage) over four NHL outings. He may stick with the Golden Knights for the playoffs, but the 24-year-old won't see the ice unless both Hill and Ilya Samsonov get hurt.

