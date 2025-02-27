Alex DeBrincat News: Eight-game, 12-point streak

DeBrincat scored a goal in Detroit's 5-2 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

DeBrincat took a cross-slot pass from J.T. Compher and beat Danill Tarasov with a quick snipe. It was his 27th goal. The winger is riding an eight-game, 12-point scoring streak (six goals, six assists). DeBrincat is third on the Wings' scoring list with 51 points overall (59 games), and his 27 goals lead the team. At his current rate, the winger could top 70 points for the third time in his career.