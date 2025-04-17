Alex DeBrincat News: Ends regular season in style

DeBrincat scored a goal and took six shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

DeBrincat ended the regular season on a solid run of form, thanks to a four-game point streak and five goals over his last seven appearances. The 27-year-old winger was one of Detroit's most reliable scoring weapons throughout the season and finished the 2024-25 campaign with 69 points (38 goals, 31 assists) in 81 contests. This was the fourth straight season in which he surpassed the 65-point mark.