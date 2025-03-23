Fantasy Hockey
Alex Killorn headshot

Alex Killorn News: Keeps scoring Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Killorn netted his sixth goal over 12 contests in March. It's his most goals in a month this season, and he's one point shy of matching his most productive month overall (November). Killorn is up to 17 goals, 117 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-4 rating across 70 appearances this season. His current pace is unsustainable in the long run, but if he can keep it up over the final few weeks, he'll return to the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career.

