NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26

There are four games tonight with a significant gap between them. The first two matches start at 7:30 p.m. ET (Vancouver at the Islanders, New Jersey at Chicago), but the second two don't begin until 10:00 (Dallas at Edmonton, Boston at Anaheim).

SLATE PREVIEW

None of the eight teams playing tonight were involved in a game Tuesday, so that's not a factor you need to consider. However, Dallas and Edmonton are each entering the first half of a back-to-back set, which might have some influence on those teams' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Jake Allen, NJD at CHI ($8,000): Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday, but before that, he had won three straight games while saving 99 of 103 shots (.961 save percentage). He's been solid overall in 2024-25 with a 2.55 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 27 appearances. If there were more choices tonight, I might not be recommending him, but his chances of besting Chicago are good -- the Blackhawks have a 21-41-9 record and are tied for 25th in goals per game with 2.70.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at EDM ($7,900): The Stars are facing the Oilers at a unique time when they're missing both Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body). Even without the superstars, Edmonton still possesses offensive weapons, but it does make Oettinger's task a little easier. Oettinger is coming off a 32-save shutout over Minnesota and has won his past three starts, which adds to the appeal because there isn't much in the way of hot goaltenders among tonight's options. He's 33-15-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 51 outings in 2024-25.

VALUE PLAYS

Pius Suter, VAN at NYI ($5,000): The Canucks were missing Filip Chytil (concussion) and Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) on Monday, so Suter logged a season-high 23:02 of ice time while supplying a goal and an assist to help Vancouver earn a 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey. Chytil and Pettersson are expected to remain out Wednesday, so Suter is likely to log big minutes again tonight, and he might have another strong offensive showing. The 28-year-old Suter has been effective recently, recording five goals and seven points across his past seven outings.

Alex Killorn, ANA vs. BOS ($4,900): Killorn won't come close to his 2022-23 finish of 27 goals and 64 points in 82 regular-season games with Tampa Bay -- his current season totals are far less impressive at 17 goals and 30 points through 70 appearances. Still, he seems to be ending a campaign that has otherwise been forgettable offensively with a bang. Killorn has found the back of the net six times over his past 11 outings, including once in each of his past two games.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Oilers

Matt Duchene (C - $7,100), Mikael Granlund (W - $6,300), Mason Marchment (W - $6,000)

Duchene has 27 goals and 71 points in 70 appearances in 2024-25, making this his second-best showing behind his 86-point 2021-22 campaign, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. The 34-year-old has provided 11 goals and 33 points across his past 28 outings and is on a five-game scoring streak (two goals, three assists).

Granlund is on a roll as well, providing two goals and four points across his past four appearances. That gives him 18 goals and 58 points in 71 outings between San Jose and Dallas this season. Marchment hasn't been nearly as impressive as his linemates in terms of offensive production this campaign with 18 goals and 37 points in 52 games, but he has done well across his last six appearances, supplying three goals and five points. If you can afford the price difference, you could consider swapping out Marchment for Jason Robertson (W - $7,600). Robertson isn't hot, but he is having a much stronger season overall with 29 goals and 68 points in 70 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at NYI ($6,800): Despite running into some injury trouble, Hughes is having a fantastic campaign with 16 goals and 67 points in 57 appearances. Cale Makar and Zach Werenski are the only defensemen with more points among defensemen, recording 82 and 69, respectively, though Hughes has the most points per game among the three.

Tony DeAngelo, NYI vs. VAN ($5,600): DeAngelo is on a roll with six assists over his past five outings, including one point with the man advantage. He's up to two goals and 14 points in 23 appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. You should also give consideration to teammate Noah Dobson ($6,400), who has two goals and seven points in the same five-game span. I highlighted DeAngelo because he's the cheaper option, but either blueliner is a good choice.