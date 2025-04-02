Alex Turcotte Injury: Won't make trip Thursday

Turcotte (upper body) will not travel with the team for Thursday's clash with Utah, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Turcotte has already missed the Kings' last five games due to his upper-body issue and will now be sidelined for at least one more. It's been a decent campaign for the 24-year-old center, having generated eight goals, 15 assists and 75 shots in 64 appearances for the Kings this year. Samuel Helenius figures to remain in the lineup while Turcotte is on the shelf.