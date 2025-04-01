Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, April 1

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The National Hockey League has a total of 10 games on the scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders lock horns at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/hulu/Disney+ in the only game which could be considered a somewhat national game. We also have the Alex Ovechkin watch, as the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins tangle at TD Garden in the early window. We'll focus on some of the later games, though, giving you a chance to take your time and work up some parlays to build bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, April 1

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

The Oilers (42-26-5) and Golden Knights (45-20-8) meet at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET in the fourth and final meeting of the regular season.

Vegas has won the first two meetings, while Edmonton picked up a 6-3 win at home Dec. 14 as moderate favorites (-145) in the most recent encounter. The Over (6) cashed in that one, snapping a 3-0-1 run to the Under in the series.

The Oilers limp into this game, though, with Connor McDavid (lower body), John Klingberg (lower body), Stuart Skinner (head) and Trent Frederic (lower body) each ruled out. Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is nursing an undisclosed injury, and he could also be on the sidelines.

The good news for Edmonton is that Leon Draisaitl was able to return to action after an 11-day absence, and he had two goals and an assist in a 3-2 OT win over the Calgary Flames, including the game-winning goal in the extra session. Calvin Pickard, holding down the fort with Skinner on the shelf, made 26 saves on 28 shots.

Vegas is on a mission lately, winning six in a row, outscoring the competition 28-11. While the streak is nice, it could be pyrite, or fool's gold. A 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning was nice March 23, and a 5-1 rout at Minnesota was impressive March 25, but the other victories were against teams either eliminated from the postseason chase, or on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

Jack Eichel has been on fire with six goals, 13 points and a plus-9 in the past six games, while posting four power-play points in the span. If you're looking for an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) prop, Eichel is worth a look. Brett Howden has three goals and four points in the past four outings, and is a good play if you're a little more adventurous, looking for a larger payday.

VGK has cashed the Over at a 4-1-1 clip in the past six games, going for four or more goals in five of those outings, but again, consider the competition. Still, goals are goals, and the Oilers are banged up and not themselves. We'll definitely bang the Over in this Western Conference showdown, even if Edmonton isn't exactly firing on all cylinders.

And, considering all of the carnage for the Oilers, let's back VGK laying the goal and a half.

Golden Knights -1.5 (+158 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-124 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings

The Jets (51-19-4) and Kings (41-23-9) meet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

While the Jets have been dominant for most of the season, and Winnipeg currently sits atop the NHL standings in the driver's seat for the President's Trophy, it is 0-1-1 against Los Angeles this season.

The Kings won 4-1 on home ice as short 'dogs (+110) at Crypto on Nov. 27 as the Under (5.5) cashed, as they won 2-1 in overtime as underdogs (-105) in The 'Peg as the Under (6) also connected Jan. 10.

Alex Turcotte scored in the second period to open the scoring, while Mark Scheifele electrified the home crowd with a power-play goal at 10:22 of the third to force overtime. Adrian Kempe disappointed them, though, delivering the game-winning goal past Eric Comrie with helpers to Brandt Clarke and Anze Kopitar.

Speaking of Scheifele, has a goal and six points in the past five games, while Nikolaj Ehlers has three goals and six points in the previous six outings, for prop players looking for an AGS or play on the Over for points.

Darcy Kuemper (25-10-7, 2.10 GAA, .919 SV%, 4 SO) allowed just a single goal on 19 shots in that OTW in Winnipeg, and closed out March 7-3-1 with a 1.45 GAA and .935 save percentage with two shutouts in 11 starts.

We'll roll with Kuemper and the Kings, as they've been kryptonite to the Jets this season. And, with Connor Hellebuyck (43-10-3, 2.01 GAA, .925 SV%, 7 SO) likely to go for the visitors, we'll go low.

Kings ML (-120 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-139 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

