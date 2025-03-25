Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, March 25

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, March 25

The National Hockey League has a total of 10 games on the slate for Tuesday night, with four puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, three games at 8 p.m. ET, two contests at 9 p.m. ET and a single late game at 10:30 p.m. ET. All 10 outings are available on ESPN+. Let's get back on track and build some bankroll for the remainder of the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

The Senators (37-27-5) make the second stop on a three-game road trip against the Sabres (28-35-6) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Ottawa has managed 79 points, positioning it in the top wild-card spot, four games clear of the Montreal Canadiens for the playoff cut line. It is six points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place, so the Sens have a lot of room to make up in the Atlantic Division with just 13 games to go.

The Senators are 17-17-3 on the road, with a plus-2 goal differential this season. It has posted an impressive 7-2-1 mark in the past 10 games.

For the Sabres, they're dead last in the Eastern Conference with 62 points. Technically, they're still alive for a playoff spot, but, for all intents and purposes, we all know how that is going to shake out.

If only Buffalo could play Ottawa every game, the Sabres might be much different in the standings. The Sabres won 4-0 in Ottawa in the most recent meeting on Jan. 9 as short 'dogs (+125) while the Under (6) cashed, and it blasted the Senators 5-1 as minor underdogs (+100) as the total (6) pushed on Nov. 5. The Sabres have won five of the past seven in the series, too.

Ottawa picked up a 3-2 win on the road against the New Jersey Devils as short 'dogs (+105) as the Under (5.5) cashed, although the Over is 14-3-2 in the previous 19 outings since Jan. 30.

Buffalo racked up a surprising 5-3 road win against the Winnipeg Jets as a huge underdog (+245) as the Over (6) hit. The Sabres are a respectable 4-3-0 in the past seven games, with the Over holding a 4-2 edge in the past six games, and 7-4 in the past 11 outings.

Linus Ullmark (19-13-3, 2.78 GAA, .909 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to start for the visitors, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (23-22-4, 3.16 GAA, .888 SV%, 2 SO) should get the nod for the home side. Ryan McLeon has been red-hot for the Sabres, posting three goals and nine points in the past seven games. Jake Sanderson is hot for the visitors, going for five goals and 23 points in the past 21 games, with 10 power-play points. Former Sabres center Dylan Cozens has a goal and three points in the past three games.

The Sabres are worth a look based on the series trends, and we'll go high on the total based on the recent trends for both sides.

Sabres ML (+125 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-107 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings

The Rangers (34-31-6) kick off a three-game California road trip against the Kings (39-21-9) at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Los Angeles won 5-1 in the first meeting at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14 at even-money (+100) as the Over (5.5) just came through.

Alex Turcotte and Warren Foegele had first-period goals in that December victory, with Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault making it 5-0 just 5:04 into the second. They didn't score again, but they didn't need to. Filip Chytil was the goal scorer for the Rangers, and he is now in Vancouver. Igor Shesterkin was chased after five goals on 21 shots, so Jonathan Quick was tasked with mopping up against his former team.

The Rangers won 5-3 against the Canucks and old buddy Chytil, halting a three-game losing streak. The Blueshirts are just 3-5-2 in the past 10 games, and they're a point behind the Habs for the final wild-card spot, and New York has played 71 games, two more than Montreal.

The Kings have routed the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes in the past two games at Crypto.com Arena, winning each game by a 7-2 score. The Kings are 8-1-1 in the previous 10 outings, too. Against the Bruins last time out, seven different goal scorers were on the board. Impressive.

Darcy Kuemper (24-9-7, 2.13 GAA, .918 SV%, 4 SO) is likely to face the Rangers. He allowed two goals on just 13 shots in the win over the B's, and he is 6-2-1 with a 1.44 GAA and .934 SV% with two shutouts in nine March starts.

Let's back the Kings as moderate favorites, and based on L.A.'s high-octane offense lately, we'll side with the Over.

Kings ML (-156 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1230 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (+118) vs. Senators

Over 6.5 (+116) - Sabres vs. Senators

Over 5.5 (+106) - Kings vs. Rangers

Kings ML (-156) vs. Rangers

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+257 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Sabres ML (+118) vs. Senators

Kings ML (-156) vs. Rangers

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+344 at FanDuel Sportsbook)