Turcotte (upper body) is ready to return for Saturday's game against Colorado, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Turcotte was last in the lineup March 23. He has eight goals, 23 points, 38 hits and 27 blocks in 64 outings in 2024-25. Jeff Malott might be a healthy scratch versus the Avalanche as a result of Turcotte's return.